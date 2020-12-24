Սիւնեցիները Երեւանի Դատարանին Մօտ Կ՛աջակցին Գորիսի Եւ Քաջարանի Քաղաքապետներուն  

ԵՐԵՒԱՆ, «Թերթ».- Երեւանի ընդհանուր իրաւասութեան դատարանի Շէնգաւիթ նստավայրին մօտ հաւաքուեցան Սիւնիքի մարզի բնակիչներ` ի պաշտպանութիւն Սիւնիքի մարզի Քաջարան համայնքի ղեկավար Մանուել Փարամազեանի եւ Գորիսի քաղաքապետ Առուշ Առուշանեանի:
Դատարանը կը քննէ անոնց նկատմամբ կալանքը իբրեւ խափանման միջոց ընտրելու հարցը:
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.