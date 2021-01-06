Մխիթարեան Ընտրուեցաւ «Ռոմա»ի Դեկտեմբեր Ամսուան Լաւագոյն Մարզիկը

ՀՌՈՄ․- Հայաստանի ֆութպոլի ազգային հաւաքականի խմբապետ Հենրիկ Մխիթարեան ընտրուեցաւ «Ա.Էս. Ռոմա»ի Դեկտեմբեր ամսուան լաւագոյն ֆութպոլիստը:

Նշենք, որ 31ամեայ Մխիթարեան ընտրուած էր Հայաստանի տարուան լաւագոյն ֆութպոլիստը` 10րդ անգամն ըլլալով:

