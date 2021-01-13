ՑԱՒԱԿՑԱԿԱՆ. ԴՐԱՍՏԱՄԱՏ ՏԷՐՏԷՐԵԱՆի

ԴՐԱՍՏԱՄԱՏ ՏԷՐՏԷՐԵԱՆի անակնկալ մահուան տխուր առիթով, ՀՅԴ «Բաբգէն Սիւնի» կոմիտէութեան ընկեր-ընկերուհիները իրենց խորազգաց ցաւակցութիւնները կը յայտնեն հսնգուցեալի դստեր՝ իրենց ընկերուհիներէն Փաթիլ Տէրտէրեանին, ընտանեկան պարագաներուն եւ համայն հարազատներուն:
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.