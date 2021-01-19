Ալիեւ Այցելեց Շուշի

ՊԱՔՈՒ․- Ատրպէյճանի նախագահ Իլհամ Ալիեւ իր կնոջ եւ աղջկան հետ այցելեց Շուշի, վերջին 40 տարներուն ընթացքին առաջին անգամն ըլլալով:
Ատրպէյճանական լրատուամիջոցները կը հաղորդեն, թէ Ալիեւ դրաւ Ֆիզուլի-Շուշի ճամբուն եւ Ֆիզուլիի օդակայանի կառուցման հիմնաքարները:
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.