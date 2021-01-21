Թրքական Խորհուրդը Կ՛ուզէ Շուշին Հռչակել Թրքական Աշխարհի 2022ի Մշակութային Մայրաքաղաքը

ԵՐԵՒԱՆ, «Էրմէնիհապեր»․- Թրքական խորհուրդը առաջարկած է 2022ին Շուշին հռչակել թրքական աշխարհի մշակութային մայրաքաղաքը, կը գրէ tr.sputniknews.com կայքը։
Խորհուրդին մաս կը կազմեն՝ Թուրքիա, Ատրպէյճան, Ղազախստան, Իւզպեքիստան եւ Ղըրղըզիստան․ անիկա ամէն տարի կ՛ընտէ թրքական աշխարհի մայրաքաղաք մը, ուր կ՛իրականացուին մշակութային ձեռնարկներ:
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.