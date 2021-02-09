Բրիտանիոյ Դեսպանը Ջնջած Է Իր Հակահայ Գրառումը Հայաշխարհ Հայաստան3 hours ago ՊԱՔՈՒ.- Ատրպէյճանի մօտ Բրիտանիոյ դեսպան Ճէյմզ Շարփ «Թուիթըր»ի իր էջէն ջնջած է ատրպէյճաներէն հակահայ գրառումը: Դեսպանը գրած էր, որ ինք կը գտնուի «բռնագրաւումէն ազատագրուած տարածքներուն մէջ»՝ ակնարկելով Ճեպրայիլ կատարած իր այցելութեան: Sharing Twitter0 Facebook0 Google +0 Linkedinactive){li-icon[type=linkedin-bug][color=inverse] .background{fill Email this article Print this article Authors AsbarezStaff
