Ցաւակցական Գէորգ Պոմպայանի Մահուան Առիթով

ԳԷՈՐԳ ՊՈՄՊԱՅԵԱՆի մահուան տխուր առիթով (մահացած՝ Կիրակի, 14 Փետրուար 2021ին, յետ եկարատեւ հիւանդութեան), ՀՅԴ «Ահարոնեան» կոմիտէութեան ընկեր-ընկերուհիները իրենց խորազգաց ցաւակցութիւնները կըյայտնեն հանգուցեալի ընտանեկան պարագաներուն եւ համայն հարազատներուն։
