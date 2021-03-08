ՔԱՆԻ ՄԸ ՏՈՂՈՎ

– Թուրքիա քննադատեց Արաբական լիկայի արտաքին գործոց նախարարներու ժողովէն բխած հաղորդագրութիւնը, որուն մէջ կը դատապարտուի Թուրքիան՝ արաբական երկիրներու ներքին հարցերուն միջամտելուն համար եւ Անգարայէն կը պահանջուի իր զինուորները հեռացնել Սուրիայէն, Լիպիայէն եւ Իրաքէն:
