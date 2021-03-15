ՀՅԴի Վաստակաւոր Ղեկավար Եւ «Շամլեան»ի Երկար Տարիներու Տնօրէն Վազգէն Մատէնլեան Ոչ Եւս Է

Հայ Յեղափոխական Դաշնակցութեան Արեւմտեան Ամերիկայի Կեդրոնական Կոմիտէն կը գուժէ ՀՅԴի վեթերան ղեկավար ընկեր Վազգէն Մատէնլեանի մահը, որ պատահեցաւ 13 Մարտին, Լոս Անճելըսի մէջ: Ընկեր Մատէնլեան եղած է ՀՅԴ Կեդրոնական կոմիտէի անդամ եւ տասնամեակներով տնօրէնն էր Վահան եւ Անոյշ Շամլեան Ազգային վարժարանի:
