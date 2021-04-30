Պայտընի Յայտարարութիւնը Կարեւոր Քայլ Է Անցնելու Համար Յաջորդ Հանգրուան․ Հայ Դատ

ԵՐԵՒԱՆ, «Սիվիլնեթ»․- 24 Ապրիլին, նախագահ Ճօ Պայտըն ճանչցաւ Հայոց Ցեղասպանութիւնը։ Արեւմտեան Ամերիկայի Հայ Դատի յանձնախումբի ատենապետ իրաւաբան Նորա Յովսէփեան «Զարկերակ»ի հաղորդավար Արէն Քերթեշեանի հետ զրուցեց Պայտընի այս պատմական յայտարարութեան մասին։
