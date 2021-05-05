Նուիրատուութիւն Տոքթ. Բենօ Ներսիսեանի Մահուան Առիթով

Տոքթ. ԲԵՆՕ ՆԵՐՍԻՍԵԱՆի մահուան տխուր առիթով, փոխան ծաղկեպսակի Armenian Bone Marrow Donor Registry-ին կատարուած է 7250 տոլարի նուիրատուոթիւն, որուն համար ABMDR-ի տնօրէնութիւնը շնորհակալութիւն կը յայտնէ հանգուցեալի ընտանեկան պարագաներուն, բարեկամներուն եւ բոլոր նուիրատուներուն։
