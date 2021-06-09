Գերի Ինկած  Զինուորը Վերադարձուեցաւ

ԵՐԵՒԱՆ, «Արմէնփրէս».- Հայաստանի պաշտպանութեան նախարարութիւնը յայտարարեց, որ 8 Յունիսին, մառախուղի պատճառով մոլորուած, ատրպէյճանական տարածք անցած եւ հոն գերի ինկաշ հայ զինուորը վերադարձուած է։  Ան ներկայիս կը գտնուի Ստեփանակերտ։

