Գերի Ինկած Զինուորը Վերադարձուեցաւ Գլխաւոր Լուրեր Լուրեր Հայաստան2 hours ago ԵՐԵՒԱՆ, «Արմէնփրէս».- Հայաստանի պաշտպանութեան նախարարութիւնը յայտարարեց, որ 8 Յունիսին, մառախուղի պատճառով մոլորուած, ատրպէյճանական տարածք անցած եւ հոն գերի ինկաշ հայ զինուորը վերադարձուած է։ Ան ներկայիս կը գտնուի Ստեփանակերտ։
