KRIKOR MAZMANIAN
Born on May 7, 1932, in Aleppo, Syria
Krikor (Koko) Mazmanian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, relative and friend, passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Los Angeles, Calif.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, July 18, 2021, from noon to 4 p.m. at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Monday, July 19, 2021, 9:30 a.m. at Church of the Hills (white church) Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 6300 Forest Lawn Dr., Los Angeles, Calif.
He is survived by his:
Spouse, Ani Mazmanian
Daughter, Gasia and Hector Chaparro and their children, Jonathan and Noah
Son, Dr. Sarkis and Inna Mazmanian and their children, Sarkis and Armen
Daughter, Lory and Bobby Garcia and their children, Matthew and Mia
Sister, Zmroukhd Hagopian and Family
Sister, Alice Mazmanian
Brother, Steve and Armine Mazmanian and their son, Greg
Sister-in-Law, Silva Mazmanian
Sister-in-Law, Berjouhi Mazmanian
Niece, Houri and Hovig Adjemian and their son, Michael
Niece, Tamar and Raffi Sarkissian and their children, Tanya and Mark
Nephew, Dr. Saro Mazmanian
Nephew, Aren Mazmanian
And the entire Mazmanian family, relatives, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ararat Home of Los Angeles, 15099 Mission Hills Road, Mission Hills CA 91345.
