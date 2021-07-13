During a telephone conversation on Tuesday with Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken signaled the United States’ readiness to assist Armenia in implementing reforms, reported Pashinyan’s press office.

Blinken, who reportedly initiated the phone call, emphasized the importance of the reform agenda implemented by Armenia government, particularly, in the effort to fight corruption, as well as judicial and social reforms. He pledged U.S.’s willingness to assist Armenia, stressing that relations between U.S. and Armenia are based on democratic values.

According to the press office, Pashinyan praised the United States’ continuous support to strengthening democratic institutions and the rule of law in Armenia, as well as for launching a police patrol in Yerevan. Pashinyan noted that the patrol service will expand throughout the country in the future and hoped that the U.S. assistance will give an opportunity to fulfill that process.

Pashinyan also commended the efforts of Assistant Secretary of State Philip Reeker for the return of the Armenian POWs from Azerbaijan a month ago.

The return of POWs and the withdrawal of the Azerbaijani armed forces from the sovereign territory of Armenia were highlighted as key factors for establishment of peace in the region.

Blinken reportedly assured that the U.S. will continue making efforts to ensure the return of all the POWs. Referring to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Blinked strongly highlighted the restoration of the activities of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs, emphasizing the need for “developing a clear agenda for the peace process, which will give an opportunity for finding a sustainable and lasting settlement to the conflict.”

Pashinyan told Blinken that in Yerevan’s view the the conflict is not settled and needs a comprehensive solution, which can be achieved only within the framework of the Minsk Group Co-chairs’ format.