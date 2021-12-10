Azerbaijani forces launched another deadly attack along Armenia’s eastern border near the Sork-Verin Shorja villages of the Ghegharkunik Province on Friday, killing one soldier and injuring eight others, a day after two soldiers were injured in another attack on Thursday.

Armenia’s Defense Ministry said Private Vahe Manaseryan (born in 2002) was killed while resisting the offensive operations undertaken by Azerbaijani armed forces.

The ministry also said that of the eight injured soldiers, six of them are in severe condition, while the other two have sustained moderate and light injuries.

Following the attack Armenia condemned Azerbaijan for the attack, with Armenia’s Foreign Ministry saying that the military provocations aim to continuing to aggravate the situation in the region. Yerevan urged Baku to refrain from such aggressive rhetoric and actions and “not to hinder efforts to establish peace and stability.”

Yerevan also slammed Baku’s “absurd rhetoric” about the so-called “Zangezur Corridor,” saying that Azerbaijan is overtly expressing “aspirations toward the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia.”

Noting that the units of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan illegally invaded the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia in May, occupying an area of more than 40 square kilometers, the foreign ministry said Friday’s incident took place in one of those areas.

“To date, Azerbaijan has not responded to the proposal of the Republic of Armenia on the simultaneous withdrawal of troops, which was handed over to the Azerbaijani side on November 26 in a written form.

The Republic of Armenia draws the attention of its main security partner Russian Federation, the CSTO, the UN Security Council, the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair countries to the above-mentioned facts, as well as on the fact that official Baku continues to make clear threats of use of force against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia with belligerent statements, violating the basic principles of international law, including the UN Charter, endangering regional and global security,” said the statement.

The foreign ministry proposed the launch of an international monitoring mechanism along the border, after Armenia and Azerbaijan simultaneously withdraw their troops from their positions.

Armenia’s Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan said that the Azerbaijani authorities are acting in criminal violation of international law and are responsible for intentionally killing the Armenian soldier, violating his right to life.

Tatoyan also pointed to the numerous violations of human rights not only of residents of Armenia, but citizens of Artsakh, accusing Azerbaijan of torturing and killing civilians in Artsakh.

“The Azerbaijani authorities have deepened their state-sponsored policy of Armenophobia and aggression after the war,” said Tatoyan, who added that not single Azerbaijani soldier has been held responsible for their acts. “On the contrary their criminal acts have only been encouraged,” said Tatoyan.