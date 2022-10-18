11th annual Glendale Health Festival flyer

The Glendale Health Festival is once again partnering with Remote Area Medical, a national non-profit that operates mobile medical clinics, to offer comprehensive health screenings and education. This two-day festival is a free event and is open to the entire community.

The 11th annual Glendale Health Festival will be held on Saturday, November 5 and Sunday, November 6, beginning at 9:00 a.m., at the Pacific Community Center, located at 501 S. Pacific Avenue, Glendale, CA 91204

The festival is designed much like a routine doctor visit. Services begin at the triage area, where volunteers take pertinent information from attendees. Following blood pressure, cholesterol. and blood sugar screenings, attendees will receive a consultation with a licensed physician who will make individualized recommendations.

The following services will be provided at the festival:

Licensed eye care specialists performing eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, and eyeglasses made on site;

Dental extractions, fillings, cleaning, and screenings with licensed dentists;

Women’s health screenings featuring mammograms and pap smears;

General medical physicals, hearing tests, flu shots, glucose & cholesterol screening, blood pressure check;

Bone density screening;

On-site drug disposal, medical consultations;

Cancer screenings will be offered to appropriate patients;

Education for the entire family will be available including mental health, high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, weight management, proper nutrition, heart disease, cancer awareness, and more;

Addiction awareness.

“The Glendale Health Festival is such a unique event because of the extensive services we offer, all of which are free to the public.” says festival chairperson Dr. Michael Aznavour. “It is particularly meaningful because this allows the community’s most vulnerable to receive healthcare they would otherwise not have access to. This is all made possible thanks to the generous participation of dozens of dedicated healthcare professionals, volunteers, and community organizations.”

For more information, please visit the website or contact the AAMS at (818) 980-7777 or email: info@aamsc.org.

The Glendale Health Festival is a community service of the Armenian American Medical Society (AAMS) in collaboration with Remote Area Medical, the City of Glendale, Glendale Community Services and Parks Department, USC School of Pharmacy, Office of State Senator Anthony J. Portantino, Los Angeles County 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger Office ofAssemblymember Laura Friedman, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, the Armenian American Nurses Association, Glendale Area Mental Health Professionals Association, ARTN, Regal Medical Group, Lakeside Community Healthcare, Adventist Health Glendale, and USC Verdugo Hills Hospital.