Leanna Yeressian

Leanna Yeressian, a 14-year-old Armenian American, competed in the USA Gymnastics Region 1 competition, which included athletes from California, Arizona, Nevada, and Utah.

Hundreds of gymnasts that had qualified in their state competitions and earned spots to complete at the Regional level brought their best skills to the event held in Pleasanton, CA on Saturday, April 23.

Yeressian won Silver in the Uneven Bars event with a score of 9.675 and won medals for her scores in Beam and All-Around as well.

Amongst all the girls that competed in her age category from these four states, Yeressian’s score qualified her to be only one of six girls to represent Region 1 in the upcoming USAG Westerns Championships which will be held in Salt Lake City, Utah on May 6.

Leanna Yeressian competing in the USA Gymnastics Region 1 Competition Leanna with her coaches Colden Raisher (middle right) and Taylor Jacob (right)

Yeressian will be attending Armenian Mesrobian High School and continues to pursue her goal of representing Armenia at the European Youth Olympics in 2023 with the help and support of Armenian Olympian Houry Gebeshian.

Leanna Yeressian is coached by Colden Raisher and Taylor Jacob.