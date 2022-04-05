New Initiative Celebrates L.A’s Diverse History, Heritage, and Communities through Delicious Cultural Objects—Bread

LOS ANGELES—The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County launched an innovative new initiative “Kneaded: L.A. Bread Stories,” a digital-first multimedia series that highlights L.A.’s history of breadmaking and celebrates a selection of the diverse, trailblazing, and resilient bakers and community builders who call the city home.

Throughout the year, “Kneaded L.A.” will premiere videos, stories, and photo essays with these bakers, sharing how their delicious breads facilitate important cultural heritages and traditions. As a part of its mission, NHM celebrates and illuminates L.A.’s diverse rich natural and cultural history.

Lori Bettison-Varga, NHMLAC President and Director said, “This new initiative honors the diversity of our city and gets to the heart of what makes L.A. so special. We are so excited to work together with bakers across the County to launch “Kneaded: L.A. Bread Stories” and showcase the multilayered stories that celebrate the rich heritage of L.A.”

“Kneaded L.A.” serves as a unifying theme to celebrate the range of experiences, traditions and identities in L.A., rather than a competition to uncover the best of the city. The storefronts of featured bread makers are found in a variety of locations, from mini-malls to pop-up restaurants, food trucks, and corner bakeries. For many of them, not only does bread nourish communities, but also brings people together to build communities. Throughout the initiative, audiences will be encouraged to learn about the history and culture of each type of bread and bakery in order to deepen their relationship and appreciation of Los Angeles.

LA County Board of Supervisors Chair Holly J. Mitchell said, “’Kneaded L.A.’ spotlights the diverse communities that make our city such a vibrant and interesting place to live. Learning more about the bakers and traditions behind each piece of delicious bread makes every bite more enjoyable and deepens our connections to the small businesses and people in our neighborhoods. I want to thank the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County for continuing to provide educational and impactful programs like this for the residents of the Second District and throughout L.A. County.”

1 of 12 - + 1. Marlene Beckford, founder of Ackee Bamboo Jamaican Cuisine in Leimert Park. Courtesy of the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County (NHM) 2. Opportune Akendeu, the founder of African Chop Truck, with a batch of puff puffs. Courtesy of the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County (NHM) 3. Terry Dulan, of Dulan's Soul Food Kitchen, with a plate of old-fashioned style cornbread muffins. Courtesy of the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County (NHM) 4. Justine Hernandez, founder of Just What I Kneaded in Frogtown, who builds community over ooey-gooey vegan cinnamon rolls. Courtesy of the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County (NHM) 5. Beatriz Porto from Porto's Bakery shares with us the story behind the Cuban pastry that built a legacy in L.A. Courtesy of the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County (NHM) 6. Karen Hirsch of Apron Strings Community Bake Shop shares with us how baking helps us connect and appreciate the work of our ancestors. Courtesy of the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County (NHM) 7. Chef Ali from 786 Degrees shares his 100% halal pizza doughs that —while stateside — would make Naples proud. Courtesy of the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County (NHM) 8. Antulio Reyes, the founder of Guatemalteca Bakery, shares with us how baking is in his blood and how the pirujo bread has sustained the community and his business in L.A. since the 1970s. Courtesy of the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County (NHM) 9. When Amir Edward, founder of The Original Hawowshi, could not source Egyptian aish baladi bread in L.A.— the solution was clear, make your own. This July, learn how with the help of his grandmother, Salwa Ibrahim, they began making their own aish baladi bread and delicious Egyptian street from their Reseda home 10. Kym Estrada of San and Wolves Bakeshop shares with us her passion for baking vegan Filipinx bakes goods for the L.A. community this October. Courtesy of the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County (NHM) 11. Mizuki Shim stands by her renowned milk bread while in her kitchen at Roji Bakery. Learn about its history this May. Courtesy of the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County (NHM) 12. Magaly Avila, head baker at Boyle Heights La Monarca location, with themed conchas. Explore this colorful bread in April. Courtesy of the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County (NHM)

This month spotlights Marlene Beckford’s Jamaican Fry Dumplings from Leimert Park’s Ackee Bamboo Jamaican Cuisine. Highlights from following months include: Frogtown’s Just What I Kneaded in March; Glendale’s Zhengyalov Hatz in April; Santa Monica’s DK Donuts & Bakery in May; Downtown LA’s Nickel Diner in June; The Original Hawowshi pop-up in July; an exploration of L.A’s bread history in August; Guatemalteca Bakery in September; Long Beach’s San & Wolves Bake Shop in October; and Lucy Hale’s Indian Tacos & Frybread pop-up in November.

The full list of participants include*:

786 Degrees

Ackee Bamboo Jamaican Cuisine

African Chop Truck

Al-Noor

Anarkali Indian Restaurant

Apron Strings Community Bake Shop

Big Boi

Cake and Art

Chia Cafe Collective

DK’s Donuts & Bakery

Dulan’s Soul Food Kitchen

Guatemalteca Bakery

Huckleberry Cafe

Just What I Kneaded

Kien Giang Bakery

La Monarca Bakery & Cafe

La Princesita Tortilleria

Liberation Coffee House

Lucy Hale’s Indian Tacos & Frybread

Nickel Diner

Paratta

Porto’s Bakery and Cafe

Roji Bakery

Rose + Rye

San & Wolves Bakeshop

Sasoun Bakery

The Original Hawowshi Zhengyalov Hatz

Visit the website to explore the appetizing nooks and cultural crannies of L.A. bread.

*Additional bakeries to be added as confirmed.

The Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County (NHMLAC) include the Natural History Museum in Exposition Park, La Brea Tar Pits in Hancock Park, and the William S. Hart Museum in Newhall. They operate under the collective vision to inspire wonder, discovery, and responsibility for our natural and cultural worlds. The museums hold one of the world’s most extensive and valuable collections of natural and cultural history—more than 35 million objects. Using these collections for groundbreaking scientific and historical research, the museums also incorporate them into on- and offsite nature and culture exploration in L.A. neighborhoods, and a slate of community science programs—creating indoor-outdoor visitor experiences that explore the past, present, and future. Visit the NHM website for adventure, education, and entertainment opportunities.

