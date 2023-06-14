Azerbaijani forces fired long-range missions at the Yeraskh village in Armenia’s Ararat Province, some 42.5 miles south of Yerevan. During the Wednesday attack two foreign nationals from India, who are employed as construction workers in the area, were injured.

Armenia’s Defense Ministry reported that around 11:45 a.m. local time, Azerbaijani forces opened fire on a metal processing plant under construction in Yeraskh, injured two Indian nationals who were working there.

According to the defense ministry, the attack followed false reports disseminated by Azerbaijan at 11:30 a.m. claiming that Armenian forces opened fire from military positions in that area.

More attacks on Yeraskh continued on Wednesday afternoon, when Azerbaijani forces opened fire at around 1:45 p.m. using various caliber firearms, defense ministry reported.

Azerbaijani attacks on Yeraskh began on Tuesday, when its forces again targeted positions in the area, whose proximity to Yerevan is similar to the distance between Los Angeles and Thousands Oaks.

Defense Minister Suren Papikyan warned lawmakers on Wednesday that Azerbaijan’s disinformation campaign is laying the groundwork for more attacks against Armenian positions and to paint Armenia as the aggressor.

The identities of the two injured workers from India were released. The defense ministry said they are Muhammad Asif and Mirhasan Sahajan who have been contracted to work on the metal factory, which is being built through investment from the United States. Armenia’s Health Ministry reported that the two were in stable condition.

“There’s no need to panic because we live in a region, a country, which seems to have adapted to living in such tense situations. We must be vigilant and confident in any case that our military and security forces are giving and will give an adequate response in case of necessity, however an escalation of the situation is not desirable, and we hope that there will be an end to this non-constructive approach by the Azerbaijani armed forces and those circles,” Arman Sargsyan, the spokesperson for the defense ministry told reporters on Wednesday.

Armenia called on the international community to condemn Azerbaijan’s aggression against Armenia’s sovereign territory.

“Impunity has given birth to new crimes against the sovereign territory and peaceful people of the Republic of Armenia,” Armenia’s Ambassador at Large Edmon Marukyan said in a social media post. “We are still looking forward to unequivocal condemnation from all our partners of this aggression, which is happening during the ongoing peace negotiations.”