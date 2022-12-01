A private jet, which took off from Zvartnots International Airport on Thursday crashed in the Jraber village in Armenia’s Kotayk Province, killing the two people on board who were citizens of Russia.

At around 1:11 p.m. local time contact was lost with the BeechCraft 95 aircraft which was headed to Astrakhan, Russia. Armenia’s Civil Aviation Committee said that the wreckage of the plane was found at 2:20 p.m. in Jraber.

“Our crews were dispatched to the area and found the wreckage near Jraber village,” Armenia’s Emergency Situations Ministry spokesperson Hayk Kostanyan told Armenpress.

“Communication was lost near the village of Arzni. We responded immediately, we informed the community leaders that communication with the plane was lost and immediately three operative groups responded in different directions, because according to preliminary data, there was information that there might be a plane on the road from Kutnasar to Gagarin in the mountains. The rescue teams immediately began search and rescue operations, and around 2:30 a citizen contacted the Kotayk regional rescue department and reported that he noticed smoke on the road leading to the sand mines of the Jraber village,” Gevorg Sedrakyan, the regional representative of the Ministry of Emergency Situations told Azatutyun.am.