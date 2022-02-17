Aida and Seta Galstian flank Western Prelate Bishop Torkom Donoyan

Western Prelate Bishop Torkom Donoyan on Wednesday welcomed Aida and Seta Galstian who announced a donation of $200,000, which will fund the “Year of Diaspora Galstian Fund,” heeding the call by His Holiness Catholicos Aram I who declared 2022 as the “Year of the Diaspora.”

Adding to the amount raised over the years in memory of their late parents, the late Gagik and Kenarik Galstian, the Galstian sisters expressed their hope that the money raised would serve as a foundation under the auspices of the Prelate, to advance a new generation of Armenians and Christian interests.

On this occasion, the Western Prelacy announced that the “Year of the Diaspora, Gagik and Kenarik Galstian, Galstian Fund” will:

a. At the end of each academic year, a $1,000 will be granted to 8th grade students attending Prelacy schools, who obtained the highest grade in religion classes.

b. At the end of each academic year, a $1,000 will be granted to 6th grade students who obtained the highest grade in Armenian language classes.

c. It will provide scholarships to support students in higher education within the field of Armenian studies.

d. Sponsoring 50 students in Lebanon Armenian Prelacy schools during the 2022-2023 academic year.

At the end of the meeting, the Prelate offered prayers in memory of Gagik and Kenarik Galstian and highly praised the Galstian sisters, who made the dedication to keep their parents’ memory alive.