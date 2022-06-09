Grassroots Conference and Annual Gala Banquet Are Back!

LOS ANGELES—The Armenian National Committee of America–Western Region announced that it will hold its 2022 Hye Tahd Weekend on September 24 and 25. The weekend of activities will include the ANCA-WR Grassroots Conference on Artsakh, which will take place on Saturday, September 24, and the ANCA-WR Annual Gala Banquet set to take place on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

“The global pandemic and the 2020 Artsakh Conflict prompted us to cancel several of our major events in the past two years to protect our community from COVID-19 and streamline our community’s resources towards the defense and security of our homeland (Armenia and Artsakh) but we are back,” remarked ANCA-WR Chair Nora Hovsepian, Esq. “Instead of just hosting the much anticipated ANCA-WR Annual Gala Banquet, we are also celebrating the 11th anniversary of the ANCA-WR Grassroots Conference by featuring some of the most prominent legal, academic, and policy experts on Artsakh.”

The 2022 ANCA-WR Hye Tahd Weekend marks the return of the ANCA-WR Annual Gala Banquet, the premier event for the Armenian-American community, where over 1,000 supporters, community leaders, public officials, and coalition partners come together annually to acknowledge and encourage the work of the organization and to pay homage to honorees whose contribution to the Armenian Cause is recognized each year.

As the largest event of its kind, the annual ANCA-WR Gala serves as a catalyst to unify the community around the Armenian Cause in all its facets, highlighting the many accomplishments of the most effective and well-organized grassroots advocacy organization in the Armenian Diaspora.

More details about the outstanding panelists of the 2022 Grassroots Conference and the Honorees of the 2022 Annual Gala Banquet will be released in the coming weeks.

