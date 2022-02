Vahe Torossian

VAHE TOROSIAN

Born on May 23, 1979, New Julfa, Iran

Vahe Torosian, beloved husband, father, son, brother, and relative, passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022 in Iran.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022, 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church, 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Scarlett Torosian and daughter, Ani (Iran)

Parents, Grish and Flor Torosian (Iran)

Brother, Vatche Torosian (Iran)

Sister, Vane and Allen Begjanian

Uncle, Varoujan and Valerik Torosian and daughter (Armenia)

Uncle, Verjik and Norik Shahvalatian and children (New Julfa)

Uncle, Archpriest Komitas and Silva Torosian and daughter

Aunt, Armine and Heros KalantarOhanian (New Julfa)

Aunt, Frida and Ardash Garibian and children (New Julfa)

Aunt, Tatoul and Seda Allahverdian and children (New Julfa)

Godfather, Hovak and Carol Markossian and children

And the entire Torosian, Hairapetian, and Allahverdian families, relatives, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ACF Chapters WUSA.