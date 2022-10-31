Ahead of a meeting between the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia in Sochi on Monday, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, during a separate meeting with President Vladimir Putin of Russia, said that Yerevan anticipated Moscow to articulate its clear position on Azerbaijan’s large-scale attack on Armenia’s sovereign territory in September.

In remarks made before the his meeting with Putin meeting, Pashinyan referenced Russia’s position that the formation of a commission that would advance the delimitation and demarcation of borders between Armenia and Azerbaijan would serve as a security mechanism of sorts.

Pashinyan said that Yerevan was apprehensive about sharing that position, however, in the end, he said his government relied on Russia’s—Armenia’s strategic ally—approach to the situation.

“Despite this, on September 13 of this year, Azerbaijan initiated a new attack against Armenia and occupied new territories of our country. The clear position of the Russian Federation on this issue is very important for us, according to which it is necessary for Azerbaijani troops to withdraw their initial positions as of May 11, 2021,” said Pashinyan referring to the initial breach of Armenia’s sovereign borders by Azerbaijan in May of last year.

In remarks made public by Pashinyan’s press office, Putin is quoted as telling Pashinyan that the Karabakh conflict must end.

“That conflict [Karabakh] has been dragging on for decades, that is why it should end at some point, I agree with that. I know that you have the political will for it, and we support it in every way. We should, of course, find the key elements with you now and then in a trilateral format that will allow us to move forward,” Putin said.

“I would like to recall how we reached the agreement on the cessation of the armed conflict. Back then, we all assumed that the most important thing was to establish peace and provide conditions for development, including for the development of Armenia’s economy, the unblocking of transport infrastructure, the creation of new routes, all issues related to the development of the economy and the social sphere: after all, that’s what we work for. All these are planned based on the interest of people. That’s why we need to talk about all these issues today, and I hope we will move forward,” Putin added.

The Russian leader praised Armenia as Russia’s “strategic partner.”

Pashinyan, for his part, reiterated Armenia’s willingness to adopt proposals put forth by Russia and referenced remarks made by Putin, who last week said that the suggestions by Russia specifically addressed the unresolved Karabakh conflict, whereas the options proposed by the West seek to force Armenia to recognize Artsakh as part of Azerbaijan.

“I would like to emphasize once again that in terms of Nagorno Karabakh issue, the approaches proposed by the Russian side in a draft proposal [entitled] ‘The main principles and elements of establishment of interstate relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia’ are acceptable for us,” Pashinyan told Putin.

“The issue of the withdrawal of Azerbaijani troops from the zone of responsibility of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh, where they invaded in March of this year, is very important for us. Contrary to agreements at the highest level, Azerbaijani troops have not yet left the area of responsibility of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh. I hope that this issue will be resolved as a result of today’s discussions,” Pashinyan said.

“As for the process of delimitation of the state border between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, we have repeatedly emphasized that it must be preceded by the creation of mechanisms to increase the level of stability and security on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border,” added the prime minister.

“As for unblocking regional communications, you know that Armenia is very interested in it. And we are ready to take concrete decisions at any time, based on point 9 of the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020 and the trilateral statement of January 11, 2021. In this context, we also rely on paragraph 3 of your decree of November 9, 2020 ‘On measures aimed at maintaining peace in Nagorno-Karabakh’ and your TV speech of November 9, 2020, which reflect our agreements,” explained Pashinyan.

“The essence of the issue is as follows: Communications passing through the territory of the Republic of Armenia must be under the full control of the Republic of Armenia and operated in accordance with the legislation of the Republic of Armenia. The Border Service of the Federal Security Service of Russia should supervise the implementation of the above agreements,” said Pashinyan.

“I would like to emphasize the importance of the release and repatriation of all Armenian citizens held in Azerbaijan. Despite the fact that we have discussed this issue dozens of times, and contrary to the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020, the issue has not been resolved so far,” continued Pashinyan.