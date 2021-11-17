The 24th ARPA International Film Festival will be held virtually from Nov. 21 to Dec. 5

This year marks the 24th anniversary of Arpa International Film Festival, the signature event of the Arpa Foundation for Film, Music and Art (AFFMA). As one of Hollywood’s longest-running film festivals, they have announced the full lineup of the 24th Annual Arpa International Film Festival (Arpa IFF) taking place online through their partner, Eventive, from November 21 to December 5. This year’s festival will highlight a diverse range of 70 films from 21 countries that explore themes such as Armenian history, immigration, family dynamics, environmentalism, music, art, and LGBTQ issues.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, Arpa IFF will once again be holding the festival online, which means you can enjoy the films at home or on the go, whenever you want. There will not be any in-person events. Arpa IFF is using Eventive to host their virtual festival.

This year, all films are free! However, if you want to donate any amount to the festival, please visit their Donation page. Please show your support to Arpa IFF’s creative community and let them know their contributions are important to you.

All films and filmmaker Q&As can be watched by visiting Arpa’s Catalog page. On the catalog page, you can browse all available films. Simply click on a film to view more details about it and order tickets. Once you have ordered a ticket, you can unlock it and start watching, if the date is available, by clicking on the “Watch Now” button.

If you pre-ordered a ticket, you will receive an email confirmation and separate email reminder letting you know when the film is available to watch. You can watch films using your computer, smartphone, tablet, or on a television using a compatible device. If you own a Roku streaming stick, Roku Smart TV, or Apple TV, you can download the Eventive TV app. Once you start watching a film, you have 24 hours to finish it. During that time, you can watch the film as many times as you’d like.

Tickets must be ordered individually. You can watch as many films as you’d like, but please limit the tickets to those that you intend to watch.

To date, AFFMA has awarded over 150 individuals with grants in support of their creative endeavors. Through its Arpa International Film Festival, AFFMA has recognized industry legends, with Lifetime Achievement, Career Achievement, Humanitarian, Icon, and Breakthrough Artist Awards. Arpa International Film Festival takes great pride in working toward recognizing the diverse tapestry of international talent and presenting it to an appreciative audience. We place a strong emphasis on filmmakers’ unique artistic vision, cultural diversity, and social understanding.

For more information, please visit the Arpa IFF website, subscribe to their Newsletter to stay in touch with the latest developments, and write to them via email at arpafilmfestival@gmail.com.

The Arpa Foundation for Film, Music & Arts (AFFMA) is a 501 (c)(3) not for profit organization.