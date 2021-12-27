Turkey’s Prosecutor General’s office will investigate 26 Turkish lawmakers affiliated with the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) for calling on the Turkish government to recognize the Armenian Genocide.

The lawmakers are charged with “offending the Turkish state,” based on the notorious Article 301 of Turkey’s Criminal Code, for a statement that was made on April 24 of this year, the T24 news website.

During the party’s Central Executive Body meeting on April 24, the HDP called on Turkey to recognize the killings of 1.5 million Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as genocide, and this sparked Ankara’s heated reactions.

According to T24, HDP leader will be under investigation the Turkish Justice Ministry approves of the inquest.

The politicians are charged with “offending the Turkish nation and the Turkic Republic,” T24 reported, citing the record on the trial.