Artsakh Announces Popular Movement Against Blockade

The people of Artsakh, 30,000 children cannot become victims of the protracted Russia-West conflict and Artsakh cannot become a bargaining base, Artsakh State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan said Thursday as he announced the beginning of a popular movement.

In a pointed appeal to the international community, the Armenian government and Armenians around the world, Nersisyan said the only way to resolve the current crisis is to recognize the Artsakh’s people’s right to security and to self-determination.

The State Minister called on all the players to “wake up” and not allow more “destruction of human lives” to become the impetus for intervention.

“Stop this scourge before it’s too late,” Nersisyan demanded.

“As a result of Azerbaijan taking the people of Artsakh hostage and blocking the road connecting it with Armenia, the humanitarian situation in Artsakh is getting worse day by day, and if this continues, we will have severe and irreversible consequences, which we cannot allow, so we are starting an indefinite popular movement from tomorrow,” the State Minister said in a statement.

“Now the situation is more dire than ever. The people of Artsakh are facing serious problems and it is necessary to stop the course of this catastrophe as soon as possible. Artsakh is of exceptional importance to the Armenian people and Armenia’s statehood. Artsakh does not belong only to the people of Artsakh. Therefore, all of us should join this sacred mission of protecting Artsakh,” Nersisyan explained.

He urged the citizens of Armenia to not remain silent and “join the popular movement that is starting in Artsakh and speak out about the disaster that has befallen the people of Artsakh.

“The people of Artsakh are under the threat of genocide, in just a few days our people will face serious existential problems. All this is also the result of your silence and indifference, wake up and shout, open all the doors and raise alarm about the genocide of the 21st century. Today, many countries of the world justify their passivity by your behavior. Prove that your brothers and sisters from Artsakh are not alone, they are not defenseless,” Nersisyan called on all Armenians around the world.

He said the people of Artsakh are grateful to the Russian people for stopping the 44-day bloody war and for the peacekeeping mission carried out to this day, but called on Moscow to ensure the unhindered traffic, transportation of people and cargo through the corridor connecting Artsakh to Armenia, as stipulated in the tripartite statement of November 9, 2020.

“Living in Artsakh is not a right but a duty,” Nersisyan said and called on residents of Artsakh join this movement, which will start on Saturday at a rally in Stepanakert’s Revival Square.