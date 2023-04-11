Azerbaijani forces opened fire at Armenian positions near the Sotk village in Armenia’s Syunik Province killing four Armenian soldiers and injuring six others. Reports indicated that there are casualties on the Azerbaijani side.

Armenia’s Defense Ministry reported that around 4 p.m. local time on Tuesday, Azerbaijani forces opened fire at Armenian soldiers who were on a routine engineering duty. After Armenian soldier retaliated a more aggressive attack followed at 5:30 p.m. local time.

Tuesday’s attack also impacted the Sotk Gold mine, where workers were evacuated and all operations there were halted, according to Ruzanna Grigoryan, a mine representative who spoke to Armenpress.

Shortly after the attack, Azerbaijani media reports blamed Armenian forces for the incident and claimed that Iranian weapons were being used. Armenia’s Defense Ministry denied those reports, which also aimed at rattling Tehran, whose relations with Baku are currently tense.

Armenia’s Defense Minister Suren Papikyan cut short his trip to Brussels, where he also toured NATO’s European headquarters, and returned to Armenia following Tuesday’s attacks.

The latest attacks against Armenian forces came a day after Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev said that his government continued to be committed to the peace process with Armenia.

“We are determined to normalize these relations, and after the second Karabakh war it was Azerbaijan that proposed to start working on a peace treaty. This work has practically started, but it is not going as smoothly as we would like it to. But there is no alternative to it,” Aliyev was quoted as saying while visiting Kazakhstan on Monday.

This is a developing story.