Azerbaijani forces launched a massive offensive against Armenian military positions stationed in Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province on Thursday, injured four Armenian soldiers.

Using heavy artillery and mortars the Azerbaijani forces at around 6 a.m. on Thursday began firing on the Sotk village, a target of recent attacks on Armenia.

The massive offensive by Azerbaijan continued throughout the day until 5:10 p.m., according to Armenia’s defense ministry. Azerbaijani forces then changes course and opened fire on positions near the Norabak and Verin Shorzha villages at 6:25 p.m. and later at 7:50 p.m. respectively.

The defense ministry reported that four Armenian soldiers were injured as a result of the attack.

During the offensive, Azerbaijan forces targeted an ambulance carrying a wounded officer.

Azerbaijan’s defense ministry, which blamed Armenia for instigating the attack, said that one its soldiers was killed and another was wounded during Thursday’s fighting.

The heaving fighting comes days before Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan are scheduled to meet in Brussels to discuss normalizing relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan in a talks hosted by European Council President Charles Michel.

After holding four-day-long talks in Washington last week, the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov, are also scheduled to meet in Moscow later next week.

After Thursday’s offensive, Pashinyan accused Azerbaijan of deliberately derailing the talks and attempting to use military force against Armenia in hopes of concessions during the internationally-mediated meetings.

Armenia’s foreign ministry condemned Thursday’s attack, saying that Azerbaijan seems to have forgotten the commitments it made during the talks last week in Washington.