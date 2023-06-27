Azerbaijani forces launched a massive strike against positions in Artsakh early Thursday morning, killing four soldiers of the Artsakh Armed Forces.

Azerbaijan’s latest breach of the ceasefire took place while the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan were meeting in Washington for so-called peace talks hosted by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

At around 1:30 a.m. local time Thursday, Azerbaijani forces opened artillery fire targeting Martuni and Martakert, the Artsakh Defense Ministry reported. The Azerbaijani also deployed drones and fired at the Armenian targets.

Azerbaijani defense officials claimed that Artsakh forces violated the ceasefire in an incident where one Azerbaijani soldier was allegedly wounded.

Artsakh official called the Azerbaijan’s accusation “disinformation,” adding that Baku uses such false information as a pretext to attack Armenians.