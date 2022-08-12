A vehicle operated by the soldiers of the Russian peacekeeping contingent collided with another car in an Artsakh village, killing four women who passengers in the vehicle, Artsakh police reported on Friday.

Artsakh’s police and internal affairs ministry reported that at around 8:50 a.m. local time they received reports of a traffic accident at the Sarushen village on the Stepanakert-Askern road. Police said that at 8:45 a.m. an SUV driven by a 30-year-old Russian peacekeeping soldier identified only as I.Y. collided with another vehicle at the intersection.

The driver of the other vehicle, identified as Sarushen resident E. G., who is born in 1996, had sustained fractures and a laceration of the lower lobe of the right lung and was transferred to the Stepanakert Hospital.

His passengers, four women in their 50’s, all died instantly.

Artsakh authorities said that the investigation is ongoing.