Armenian mountain climbers from Egypt claimed Mount Ararat and planted the flags of Armenia and Egypt once they reached its summit.

The Armenian National Committee of Egypt reported Saro Yerznkatsian, Ari Yerznkatsoan, Varushan Kazanjian, Simon Deboyan and Shahan Terzipashian were the five climbers in the expedition.

The expedition at the foot of Mt. Ararat

“The young men have successfully reached the summit of Mount Ararat and raised the flags of Armenia and Egypt at 5165 meters altitude,” the Armenian National Committee of Egypt said in a statement.