Rapper 50 Cent took to Twitter to announce that he is scheduled to perform in Yerevan, Armenia on July 1.

“Yerevan, Armenia! It’s going down Friday July 1st at the Hrazdan Stadium for HAYA Festival. We’re going to have a good time! Don’t Miss Out!,” posted the artist.

HAYA, a relatively new project, aims at creating new standards for concerts in Armenia. It’s designed for large-scale events with tens of thousands of attendants. Throughout the region, the HAYA Festival is a meeting hub for top performing artists in various musical genres. It’s opened a new page for Armenia’s tourism sector and created new incentives for economic development.

On June 25, French pop singer ZAZ will perform her first solo concert in Armenia.

The Led Zeppelin Symphonic, an exceptional project, will perform on July 9. The music of the legendary group is performed by the phenomenal artists from London West End, accompanied by the UK’s finest rock band and symphonic orchestra. A total of 25 songs are featured, including fan favorites: “Whole Lotta Love,” “Black Dog,” “Kashmir,” “Rock & Roll,” “Dazed & Confused,” and “Stairway to Heaven.” The project was created under the auspices of the legendary group members who presented at the highly acclaimed premiere in London.

All three concerts will take place at the historical Hrazdan Stadium in Yerevan.

The HAYA Festival will continue through September and October, presenting world-renowned pop musicians, whose names will be announced at a later date. Concerts hosted by HAYA will also be taking place in picturesque strips of land outside of Yerevan, where attendees can stay in campsites overnight and enjoy the “festival city” of HAYA.

HAYA Festival was founded by Sona Hovhannisyan, the Director of the Yerevan Perspectives 23rd International Music Festival. The creative team is composed of the most experienced specialists of Armenia and international experts.