Ahead of the official opening ceremony of the 11th Pan-Homenetmen Games, some 645 athletes representing 20 regions have converged on Armenia, organizers said at a press briefing in Yerevan on Wednesday.

Armenia’s press corps, Homenetmen delegate leaders from around the world, as well as the organization’s Central Executive members, headed by its chairman Vatche Nadjarian convened a press briefing at Yerevan’s Marriot Hotel on Wednesday morning.

The Homenetmen contingent at Yerablur

Homenetmen Central Executive member representing the organization’s athletic committee, Diran Vahradian from Australia, chairman of the Pan-Homenetmen Games Manuel Marselian from Western U.S. and Sandra Vartanyan, the chair of the Homenetmen Armenia Regional Executive, presented the various aspects of the upcoming events.

Vahradian presented a brief overview of the Homenetmen’s 104-year history, activities and mission, which seeks to elevate generations of Armenians through scouting and athletic endeavors.

From left: Diran Vahradian, Manuel Marselian and Sandra Vartanyan during a press conference on July 20

Vartanian explained the Armenia organization, which in its 33-year history has seven chapters in Yerevan and five chapters in other regions of Armenia.

Marselian discussed the upcoming games, explaining that Homenetmen members from 19 organizational regions are represented in Armenia, in addition to members of the Ararat Organizations from Tehran.

He also announced that for the first time 184 young athletes with disabilities, ages 12 to 22, will have separate competitions in was is called the Hrashq Games that will span over two days.

On Thursday morning, headed by members of the Homenetmen Central Executive, the participating athletes and delegations visited the Yerablur National Military Cemetery to pay their respects to those valiant soldiers who gave their lives in Artsakh and in defense of the Homeland.

Among those immortal heroes are 12 Homenetmen members, on whose graves wreaths were laid.

Homenetmen Central Executive Secretary, Viken Avagian spoke about the sacrifice made by our fallen soldiers in defense of the Nation.

The official opening ceremonies will take place Friday evening at Yerevan’s Liberty Square. The Pan-Homenetmen Games torch will be lit at Dzidzernagapert Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex and will be brought to the opening ceremonies.