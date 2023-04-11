6th International Medical Congress of Armenia flyer

The 6th International Medical Congress of Armenia will be held from July 5 to 8 in Yerevan. The Congress — held under the slogan “Together We Can Do More” — will bring together medical professionals from Armenia, Artsakh and Diaspora to discuss challenges facing healthcare systems of Armenia and Artsakh, to exchange the advanced filed experience and to strengthen Homeland-Diaspora ties.

In the framework of this Panamanian event happening under the auspices of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Armenia, the Armenian Medical International Committee and the Medical Congress Foundation will hold plenary sessions engaging world-renowned scientists, scientific sections of various fields of medicine, as well as thematic satellite symposiums preceding and following the Congress’s main dates.

“Given the current realities, as well as number of challenges facing Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora, our professional unity under the motto ‘Together We Can Do More’ is important, than ever,” said the Honorary President of the Congress, Professor Ara Babloyan.

According to Gevorg Yaghjyan, co-chair representing the Diaspora wing, the Congress will bring together recognized healthcare professionals, experienced doctors, and medical professionals under one roof, allowing them to network and share their professional achievements and international best practices.

The co-chair of the Congress, Hambardzum Simonyan, representing Armenia, said that special attention within the Congress will be paid to the complex and urgent problems facing the health care of Armenia and Artsakh.

According to Vigen Khachatryan, co-chair representing the Artsakh wing of the Congress, one of the important missions of the Congress is not only the presentation of innovative achievements in the field of healthcare, but also the development of mechanisms that will localize and ensure the practical application of these achievements.

Interested medical professionals are invited to register and submit their abstracts online.