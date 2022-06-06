CA Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, CA Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara, UniteHere Local 11, The Glendale Teachers Association, CA State Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian, former Glendale Mayor and Current City Treasurer Rafi Manoukian among the list.

GLENDALE—As all vote centers open this weekend for the upcoming June 7th Glendale Municipal Election, City Council candidate Elen Asatryan released the full endorsement list from prominent national, state, regional and local organizations and officials backing her campaign.

Elen is the only candidate for Glendale City Council to receive endorsements from the latest chain released which includes UniteHere Local 11, The Glendale Teachers Association, Run for Something, CA Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, CA Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara, CA State Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian, former Glendale Mayor and Current City Treasurer Rafi Manoukian, Los Angeles Councilmember Paul Krekorian, Los Angeles Councilmember Paul Koretz, Glendale Community College Board of Trustees Clerk Sevan Benlian, Burbank Unified School District Board Vice President Steve Ferguson, Burbank Unified School District Board Member Armond Aghakhanian and former California Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson. The complete list and previously announced endorsements are available online.

California Superintendent of Public Instruction, Tony Thurmond commended Elen for her fierce commitment to Glendale’s residents and small businesses.

“I have worked for years with Elen on pressing education issues and know that she is a fierce fighter, especially for the many Californians who feel they have been left behind. She has a demonstrated track record advocating for our students and teachers, access, affordable housing, neighborhood safety and small businesses,” said Thurmond. “She wants to reduce the bureaucracy and work toward a more efficient, responsive and transparent government. I am honored to support her campaign for Glendale City Council and look forward to continuing to work with her.”

Former Glendale Mayor and Current Treasurer Rafi Manoukian, whose own campaign for Glendale City Council in 1999 marked the start of Elen’s involvement in local politics, commented: “I have known Elen since she was a 15-year-old local student activist and have had the honor of working with her for the last 22 years on issues facing Glendale. Elen will be a forward, out-of-the-box thinking Councilmember who recognizes shortcomings and has the courage to not only point them out, but offer and implement concrete solutions. She has my complete support, backing, and trust.”

Insurance Commissioner of California Ricardo Lara echoed Manoukian’s remarks: “I’m proud to endorse my good friend Elen Asatryan for Glendale City Council. I’ve known and have worked with Elen since my time in the California Senate. Elen has championed equal access for working-class immigrant families, more parks, and affordable housing and will bring that same spirit to the City Council. I encourage everyone in Glendale to vote for Elen.”

Former California Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson echoed these remarks, “I worked closely with Elen while serving as California Superintendent of Public Instruction on mandating Armenian Genocide education across the state. Her tenacity and passion for public service is exactly what Glendale residents are looking for. Elen has the experience and knowledge to lead Glendale to a brighter future. I believe that Elen will make a fantastic addition to the city council and I can’t wait to see all the great work she will complete when elected.”

“I’m humbled by the overwhelming support and trust by so many of our organizations and leaders for my campaign. I look forward to our collective work ahead in making Glendale a model city to live, work and play in. As vote centers open across the county and in Glendale, I hope to earn the trust and vote of my fellow Glendalians,” stated Asatryan.

For over two decades, Elen has been advocating on behalf of Glendale residents and small businesses. Some of her key priorities include: Safe streets & walkable, bike-friendly neighborhoods, clean energy & green solutions, more affordable housing, small business recovery & support, efficient, responsive, accessible city services, more green spaces & parks in south Glendale, dynamic arts, music, & culture, overhaul inefficient & costly permitting processes, community outreach that engages ALL residents. She has been a critic of the drawn out and expensive permitting process as a reason for driving small business owners out of the city and leaving residents attempting to make any renovation projects to their homes feeling frustrated and hopeless. She has called for a complete overhaul to ensure smoother and faster results for residents and small businesses.

When COVID hit, our small businesses were the first to be impacted. In response, Elen launched a Community Resource Center in an effort to ensure those same residents and small businesses had access to new ordinances, information about programs, and access to grants. Offering up her volunteer services, Elen worked with county representatives, leading to thousands obtaining grants, loans, and the financial assistance they needed free of charge.

The endorsements are the latest in a chain of prominent organizations and individuals to announce their support for Elen. Elen is also the only candidate endorsed by the Glendale Firefighters Association, National Women’s Political Caucus Greater Pasadena Area, the Sierra Club, the Democratic Party, the L.A. County Federation of Labor, and many others.

2022 can be a year of many firsts for women. Elen can make history as the first immigrant, Armenian-American, youngest, and only the 5th woman in the history of Glendale to serve on the Glendale City Council.

The Glendale City Council election is scheduled to take place on June 7, however, vote centers have opened up for in person voting since May 28. An additional series of vote centers will open on Saturday, June 4. Votes can be cast at any vote center across the county.

To learn more about, get involved in, and contribute to Elen’s campaign, visit the website.

Asatryan’s campaign office is in full gear reaching out to voters. Residents and supporters are encouraged to stop by 900 W. Glenoaks Blvd Unit A, Glendale, CA 91202. Monday through Friday: 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m to help. Get out the vote efforts will be conducted throughout the weekend and on election day. For up-to-the-minute updates, follow the campaign’s social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @ElenAsatryan.