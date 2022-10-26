The 700th child born in Artsakh since the “Ser Artsakh” initiative began

The 700th child born in one of the three maternity hospitals of Artsakh—Martakert, Martuni and Stepanakert—was given a gift box, within the framework of the “Ser Artsakh” charitable initiative by the Anna Astvatsaturian Foundation.

The initiative was launched on June 1st, International Children’s Day, as a sign of the responsibility to support and protect children of Artsakh and families that decide to raise them in the Homeland. 700 babies have been supported through the initiative so far, with several sets of twins and even one set of triplets.

All of the items included in the gift boxes that are provided to Artsakh mothers by the Foundation are: onesies, pants, socks, pajama sets, sleeping sacks, towels and blankets, health care essentials (diapers, wipes, baby shampoo, thermometer and pacifier), as well as a medical informational booklet and maternity hygiene necessities for the new mother, along with a wooden wheeled toy.

Anna Astvatsaturian Turcotte holding the “Ser Artsakh” gift box A mother from Artsakh and her child stand next to the “Ser Artsakh” gift box they received

All the items are made in Armenia or Artsakh or purchased there. In Artsakh, they are carefully packaged by representatives of the Foundation and many volunteers, and delivered to the maternity hospitals right in time for the newborns as they check out of the hospital with their mothers.

“This is a beautiful gift, not a donation, and with it we try to encourage the morale and situation of families who chose to stay and live in Artsakh. Their unbreakable spirit and willingness to give life and raise new generations in their Homeland inspire me to do more and it inspires our supporters,” said Anna Astvatsaturian Turcotte, Founder of the “Anna Astvatsaturian” Foundation.

“At this difficult moment for our Homeland, many members of the Diaspora despair with loss of purpose. This loving project reminds them every day, with every sweet photo of an Armenian newborn that we post, that there are still people living in our Homeland who should never be forgotten, especially by us. Our joint efforts, together in Armenia and in the Diaspora, support the very pillars of our Homeland,” added Turcotte.

Anna Astvatsaturian Turcotte

Anna Astvatsaturian Turcotte is an American-Armenian writer, philanthropist, lawyer, elected official, president of the Westbrook City council and the president of the “Anna Astvatsaturian” Foundation. Anna also is an author of a book “Nowhere, a Story of Exile, 2012” based on her diaries which she wrote as an 11-year-old child escaping the Baku massacres. In 2013 Anna spearheaded a successful recognition of Artsakh at the state of Maine legislature. Since then, Astvatsaturian Turcotte has implemented dozens of charitable programs in Armenia and Artsakh. In 2020 she founded the Anna Astvatsaturian Charitable Foundation. One of the Foundation’s major projects is the “Artsakh War 2020: Losses, Challenges – Opportunities for resistance development” country-wide survey conducted after the 44-day War.