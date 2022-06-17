The Armenian Educational Foundation awarded full tuition scholarships to 71 students who were wounded during the 44-day Artsakh War. These scholarships were awarded with no restrictions. Additional veteran scholarships will be awarded after interviews of the remaining 177 applicants who also served in the front lines during the war.

Last year for the 2021 to 2022 academic year, AEF provided scholarships to 185 war veterans, including 73 wounded heroes. These veterans will continue to receive scholarships until graduation.

On June 4, AEF held a reception in honor of the 71 war heroes who were wounded. AEF members and sponsors from Los Angeles and the local Scholarship Committee Members were present to personally thank these heroes for their service. Each student received recognition for their commitment and sacrifice for the homeland.

In her remarks, Armine Haroyan, Director of AEF’s Yerevan Office, said that “the AEF has only two requirements from the scholarship recipients—to maintain high grades and be successful in their studies and careers.”

“This scholarship has lifted a heavy financial burden off of our shoulders, and given us the opportunity to focus on our education,” said Arman Karapetyan, one of the new scholarship recipients.

The June 4th event was covered by local TV.

For more information on the Armenian Educational Foundation or to become a scholarship sponsor, please visit the AEF website or contact the AEF office at (818) 242-4154, aef@aefweb.org.