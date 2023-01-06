Although the past two years – but especially the last weeks – have been a period of immense crises and pain for our nation living in Armenia, Artsakh and all across Diaspora, hope and determination never diminished in our collective consciousness.

Today, more than ever, the children of the Armenian Nation must come together in mutual respect and a spirit of collaboration in the name of our collective goals, and in the service of our Motherland and freedom-loving Artsakh.

The Pan-Armenian Council of Western USA has been engaged in various measures and action plans to appeal to the United States government officials, as well as international organizations, promoting the just demands for the safety of our Motherland and Artsakh. We understand that it is not always that our voice yields the intended results, however our hope, vigilance, and determination remain unshaken.

We call upon all our compatriots to remain united – as one soul and one body – so that we can

effectively and successfully serve our Homeland and its interests. Our lives cannot be deemed to be in a normal course, as long as our brothers and sisters live continuous anxiety within the borders of our Motherland.

The advent of the New Year and Christmas place an additional moral obligation on all of us to give meaning to our lives in the spirit of service, especially in the memory of our martyred soldiers who fought most valiantly to protect our Nation and the interests of our people.

In these coming days, we will keep you informed of specific steps initiated by the Pan-Armenian

Council of Western USA, all aiming to promote our national goals and demands, as well as the

security of our Homeland.

PAN ARMENIAN COUNCIL OF WESTERN USA