Dr. Vartiter Kotcholosian Hovannisian

On the occasion of the “Karasunk”—the 40th Day Requiem—for Dr. Vartiter Kotcholosian Hovannisian, her family expresses its heartfelt gratitude for the outpouring of personal testimonies, cards and flowers, and generous contributions of $70,000 to Orran, Armenian Educational Foundation and the Armenian Center for National & International Studies.

We extend our appreciation also to H.E. President Armen Sarkissian, H.E. Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian, H.E. Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, Consul General Armen Baibourtian, Fr. Vicken Vassilian (St. Garabed Church, Hollywood), and Very Rev. Ashod Khachadourian (Holy Trinity Church, Fresno) for their kind words of consolation.

May Vartiter’s memory be blessed and her all-embracing humanity and compassionate service act as a guiding beacon for us all.

The Richard Hovannisian and Nazik Messerlian Families