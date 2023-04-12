Rev. Barkev N. Darakjian

BY ZAVEN KHANJIAN

“The water is boiling,” said his terse and friendly voice on the phone. “We are waiting for you.” The connection that had evolved remotely had moved to the neighborhood in Glendale, California. As neighbors, Sona and I for years enjoyed the company of Badveli Barkev and Armine and, after her painful passing, with Badveli and Agnes. Southern California was blessed with the presence of one of most prominent Armenian Evangelical intellectuals in modern history. Badveli Barkev Darakjian was a visionary, full of energy, graced with cognitive treasures, social trends, sense of humor and unfathomable faith.

He started late in his calling but did not spare time in youth to self-educate, so much that by the time he went to college in his thirties, Barkev Darakjian had gained an encyclopedic knowledge in Armenian history, literature and theology. Generations of Armenian youth in the Near East growing up in the second half of the 20th Century met Badveli Barkev on the pages of Badanegan Artsakank and Chanasser, the official publications of the Union of the Armenian Evangelical Churches in the Near East. He encouraged and inspired them to write, gracing many to appear on the pages of the publications.

Badveli Barkev had a unique deep and rich voice, he lavishly raised proclaiming faith and dignifying national identity. Badveli Barkev best understood his Armenian Evangelical roots and identity and generously covered it in his writings. His books: “Armenian Evangelical Identity,” “Indispensable Heritage” and others are of textbook standard which should be part of the curriculum for all those aspiring to serve the Lord in ministry.

For decades Badveli Barkev’s “congregants” were the youth who loved him so much to crown him with the title of “Chief.” Badveli Barkev graciously dispensed his knowledge to others. Whether from church pulpits or lecture halls, he educated, thought and illuminated the masses from Beirut to Chicago to Los Angeles. Despite his astute sense of Armenian Evangelical belonging, Badveli Barkev was a pastor to all. His service at the Armenian Evangelical church in Chicago was a golden age for the community where he was extensively sought after to teach, preach, lecture and lead. Despite his intellectual traits, Badveli Barkev was a people person. He loved fellowship, broke bread, sang, rejoiced and played cards. Being the son of a Minister, he found fulfillment in a Darakjian grandson who serves the Lord in Christian ministry.

Badveli Barkev Darakjian was the beating heart and ringing conscience of Armenian Evangelicals in the second half of the 20th Century. Characteristics and convictions that are getting sparser every day.

On behalf of the Armenian Missionary Association of America, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife Agnes Andreassian Darakjian, his daughters Ani and Houry and their families and his son in law, AMAA President Dr. Nazareth Darakjian.

May the Lord our God through His abundant grace console each member of the Darakjian families and may Badveli Barkev’s legacy continue to serve as a role model to current generations of Armenian youth.

Rev. Barkev N. Darakjian passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2023 in Glendale, CA. The memorial service will be held on Thursday, May 4 at the United Armenian Congregational Church of Los Angeles, CA, followed by a Memorial Luncheon at the Avazian hall of the Church. In lieu of Flowers donations are designated for Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA) Barkev Darakjian Memorial Fund – 31 West Century Road, Paramus, NJ 07652.

Zaven Khanjian is the Executive Director/CEO of the Armenian Missionary Association of America.