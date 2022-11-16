Arpiar Janoyan

On the sad occasion of the passing of Arpiar Janoyan, Hermine Janoyan and her family express their most sincere gratitude to His Holiness Karekin II, Catholicos of all Armenians, for his letter of condolence. They would also like to thank the esteemed clergies who officiated Arpiar Janoyan’s funeral: Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, Primate of the Western Diocese, Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian, former Prelate of the Western Prelacy, Very Rev. Fr. Pakrad Dz.V. Berjekian, and Archpriests Fr. Shnork Demirjian and Fr. Arshag Khatchadourian.

The Janoyan family also thanks several diplomats of the Republic of Armenia, Professor Richard G. Hovannisian, and the following organizations, the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU), the Armenian International Women’s Association (AIWA), the Armenian Assembly of America, the Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA), the Orphan Fund Committee, USC Institute of Armenian Studies, the Armenian American Museum, Armenia Fund, and the Armenian press.

Additionally, they would like to express their love to the extended family and dear friends of Arpiar Janoyan, near and far, for comforting them with calls, texts, cards, emails, flowers, visits, and generous donations. The Janoyan family deeply appreciates your expressions of sympathy.