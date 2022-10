Yeghisapet Mardirossian-Demirjian Flowers gifted to Ararat Home by Yeghisapet Mardirossian-Demirjian’s family

On the sad occasion of the death of Yeghisapet Mardirossian-Demirjian, beloved mother of Haygo Demirjian, Seta Demirjian, Silva Demirjian, Maral Demirjian, Elline Demirjian, and Lena Demirjian, her daughters would like to thank Ararat Home of Los Angeles for diligently taking care of their dearest mom for years.

Thank you again for your great service.

God bless you all.