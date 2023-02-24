AGBU MDS’ Varsity boys basketball team and coaches

AGBU Canoga Park Varsity Boys Basketball has been bumped from CIF Division 5A to CIF Division 2A in just three seasons, due to an overall record of 44-6.

Led by Head Coach Nareg Kopooshian, the Titans came into playoffs unranked and were not expected by the media to win one playoff game in this powerhouse of a division, which consists of many 3,000 student body high schools who are dependent on recruiting. Titans, a 207 person Armenian private school, are comprised of homegrown talent who have been coached by Nareg Kopooshian since they were 8 years of age.

“We practice two hours a day, Monday to Saturday, along with an hour of film of each day. Our attention to detail, game preparation, and discipline is what sets us apart. Coming into playoffs, everyone counted us out, except us. We knew we were ready for this moment,” said head coach Nareg Kopooshian.

The Titans opened up the southern section division 2A playoffs defeating the Pacific League Champion and #12 ranked Pasadena High School. In the second round, Titans were matched up with Goliath, in Diamond Bar high school. Diamond Bar, the #5 seed, was one of the favorites to win the division. Titans commanded that game and defeated Diamond bar 51-40.

The ABGU Manoogian-Demirdjian School’s Varsity Basketball Team

In the quarterfinal game, AGBU was matched up with Adelanto high school, the #13 seeded League Champions. Titans defeated Adelanto by a score of 42-36 and in the process, not only clinched a State Playoff appearance, but also advanced to the semifinal game vs Open division caliber powerhouse and #1 seeded Rancho Christian. Rancho Christian, who defeated Sierra Canyon and West Ranch this season, came in featuring two 6’7 wings and a 7’0 center, all committed to high major Division 1 universities.

The Titans were down 8-0 and shortly after, made a huge run to go up 17-12, which made the gym and all of the Rancho fans silent. AGBU ultimately was unable to withstand the size and length of Rancho Christian and fell 69-50 in the CIF Semifinal game. This is the first time an Armenian school has competed in Division 2 and made the semifinal game. The Titans are now preparing for State Playoffs, where they have a great chance at making a deep run.

The CIF State Tournament begins on February 28.