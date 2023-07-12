Events Showcased Latest Medical Advances

LOS ANGELES—The Armenian Bone Marrow Donor Registry took part in two globally-significant medical conferences in July that were held in Yerevan.

The ABMDR participated in the sixth International Medical Congress of Armenia from July 6 to 8.

Speaking at the event were ABMDR Executive Director Dr. Sevak Avagyan, Medical Director Dr. Mihran Nazaretyan, and Senior Lab Technician and Database Manager Alina Sirunyan. The speakers highlighted ABMDR’s latest achievements, not only in terms of matching donors for bone marrow/stem cell transplantation and research, but also in helping patients in Armenia with state-of-the-art molecular testing for diagnosis and treatment.

Main partners of the sixth International Medical Congress of Armenia included the Armenian Medical International Committee and the Armenian American Medical Society. In his remarks, AAMS President Dr. Vicken Sepilian, one of the event’s keynote speakers, stated, “What we’re trying to accomplish through this global conference is to bring the very latest achievements of medical science to the Armenian homeland.”

ABMDR also participated in the third Pan-Armenian Hematology satellite Symposium, which was held on July 5 in Yerevan. Representing ABMDR at the event was Dr. Mihran Nazaretyan, who spoke about the organization’s various areas of expertise and most recent achievements. During the symposium, a number of potential bone marrow donors joined the registry. All event participants also received informative pamphlets about ABMDR activities.

Commenting on the importance of the two medical conferences in Yerevan, ABMDR President Dr. Frieda Jordan said, “With their focus on scientific and technical progress, these events bring the global Armenian medical community together, for the very noble goal of promoting the health and well-being of our nation. It is an honor to take part in these pan-national events.”

Established in 1999, ABMDR, a nonprofit organization, helps Armenians and non-Armenians worldwide survive life-threatening blood-related illnesses by recruiting and matching donors to those requiring bone marrow stem cell transplants. To date, the registry has recruited over 33,500 donors in 44 countries across four continents, identified over 9,000 patients, and facilitated 40 bone marrow transplants. For more information, call (323) 663-3609 or visit abmdr.am.