The Annual Meeting of the Armenian Cultural Foundation was held on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at the Glendale Youth Center with the participation of 84 delegates representing all 18 chapter members.

President and CEO Avedik Izmirlian chaired the meeting and provided a report to the delegates highlighting the recent activities and accomplishments of the organization based on the motto “One Nation, One Cause, One Future,” which included the following:

Continuation of activities at all ACF community centers despite the pandemic, including the provision of assistance to families in need of food and supplies through distribution centers staffed by volunteers;

Financial assistance to families of the fallen soldiers in Armenia as a result of the 44-day War;

Renovation of a school in Artsakh through a vital donation to the Armenian Educational Foundation;

Continuous and uninterrupted support of the Shirvanian Youth Center in Gyumri, Armenia, through the “We Are Gyumri” initiative;

Raising crucial funds for humanitarian assistance to those affected by the catastrophic explosion in Beirut, Lebanon;

Fundraising for humanitarian assistance to our compatriots in Armenia and Artsakh during and after the 2020 War;

Continuing to serve as an organizational member and co-treasurer of the Board of Trustees of the Armenian American Museum;

Celebrating the 45th anniversary of the ACF with a banquet on August 28, 2022 during which more than $1.1 million was raised through the generous support of our donors.

A financial report was also provided to the meeting.

At the conclusion of the Annual Meeting, an election was held whereby 2/3 of the votes cast re-elected the following 11-member Board of Directors for the new term:

Dr. Carmen Ohanian, Chairperson

Sako Berberian

Vahan Bezdikian

Shahen Derderian

Garo Ispendjian

Toros Kejejian

Arto Keuleyan

Levon Kirakosian, Esq.

Harut Mgrditchian

Alik Ourfalian, Esq.

Koko Topalian.

The Board proceeded to re-appoint the following corporate officers:

Avedik Izmirlian, President and CEO

Arto Keuleyan, Secretary

Koko Topalian, Chief Financial Officer.

Any reports of alternative meetings and alternative board elections are fake news which is typical of the current environment on social media and should be disregarded as such.

The Board of Directors is thankful for the ongoing support and confidence of its loyal and dedicated donors, chapter members and delegates, and looks forward to another productive term as we continue to work together to address the many challenges facing our community and our Nation during these difficult times.

Armenian Cultural Foundation Board of Directors

November 20, 2022