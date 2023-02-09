The ICRC has been the only international organization that has access to Lachin Corridor

The Armenian Cultural Foundation is launching a fundraiser to support the neutral, impartial, independent humanitarian work of the International Committee of the Red Cross to provide much needed assistance for people affected by the disruption of movement across the Lachin Corridor since December 12, 2022.

The ICRC has been the only international humanitarian organization that maintains access and is working tirelessly to provide crucial aid and support to those in need. Since December 19, 2022, teams have carried out medical evacuations, facilitating the safe passage of dozens of patients in need of urgent medical care. They’ve also been delivering medicine, hygiene items, infant food, and food supplies to health facilities, ensuring the continuity of emergency health and ambulance services.

Community members are invited to make donations directly to the ICRC Emergency in the Lachin Corridor, which will then purchase supplies such as food, medicine, heaters and other essential supplies. Donations can be made in eight different currencies and via PayPal.

The ICRC, with its international mandate, is ready to respond to the most urgent humanitarian needs and will continue to play a role as a neutral humanitarian intermediary.

The ACF calls on the community to donate to the ICRC. For decades the ACF has been one of the effective forces to provide assistance to Armenians around the world, including projects in Armenia and Artsakh. Donations made through the ICRC will be tax-deductible in accordance with U.S. federal and state laws. DONATE NOW!

About the Armenian Cultural FoundationFor more than 40 years, the Armenian Cultural Foundation, a tax-exempt 501-c3 organization registered in California, has been advancing Armenian cultural, educational and youth initiatives in the Western United States by establishing community and youth centers in over 25 cities, and around the world through projects such as the Shirvanian Youth Center in Gyumri, Armenia. During the past two years, the ACF has donated millions of dollars in assistance to projects in Armenia and Artsakh, as well as providing for the needs of Armenian communities in Lebanon, Syria and elsewhere in the world.