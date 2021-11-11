A scene from the September 17 ACF fundraiser for Lebanon Armenian community

The Armenian Cultural Foundation announced Wednesday that it has transferred $200,000 collected to assist the Armenians of Lebanon to the Western Prelacy Executive Council for distribution to needy families.

This summer, the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Western U.S. Central Committee called on the community to help the Armenian community in Lebanon, which is experiencing one of the worst socio-economic crises in its history, compounded by last year’s devastating explosion at the Beirut Port. The ARF Western U.S. chapters and members collected donations, large and small, and partnered with the ACF to ensure that needs of the community in Lebanon are met.

In September, the ACF held a fundraising event at the St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Catholic Church courtyard, raising $200,000, all of which has now been transferred to the Western Prelacy to be channeled through the distribution efforts of the Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia.

The economic crisis in Lebanon has brought shortages in food, medicine and other basic needs. The ACF’s efforts are geared toward needy Armenian families, whose lives have been upended not only by the economic crisis, but also by scarcity of goods and services.

The ACF’s goal is that through this contribution, and community-wide fundraising effort, some of the hardship facing the most needy of Armenians in Lebanon will be alleviated.

For more than a century, Lebanon has been the cradle of the Armenian Diaspora, and its survival remains a critical imperative for all Armenians. This effort is inline with the organization’s mission and past efforts meet the needs of Armenians, be they in Armenia, Artsakh, Syria or elsewhere.

While the fund-raising efforts are ongoing, the ACF Board of Directors extended its heartfelt gratitude to all community members who heeded its call and participated in this worthwhile cause.