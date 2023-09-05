The Armenian Educational Foundation’s Board of Directors and Scholarship Committee announced the recipients of the Richard R. Tufenkian Scholarship Award for the academic year 2023-2024. This year, over 90 outstanding applications were submitted by Armenian undergraduate students enrolled in accredited colleges or universities in the United States. After careful deliberation, the committee has chosen to honor three deserving scholars with $3,000 scholarships each.

To be eligible for consideration, applicants were required to demonstrate Armenian heritage, maintain a minimum 3.0 grade point average, exhibit financial need, and display active engagement within the Armenian community. The selection process was meticulous and rigorous as the committee evaluated the multitude of applications to ultimately identify the following exceptional students who stood out among their peers.

Ejmin Panoosian is a rising sophomore at the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University majoring in Aeronautical Science. He hails from Armenia where in 2020 he most notably served in the Army in the 44 day war. He began his college career in Armenia at the Armenian State College of Economics where he was focused on mastering complex mathematical calculations vital to the field of aviation. He has also competed globally as a musician, is a respected banker having worked at Ararat Bank in Armenia, a highly praised artist and a professional boxer. Elmin’s trajectory embodies determination, responsibility and a drive to give back.

Ani Karajayan is a rising sophomore at University of Southern California majoring in Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience program, coupled with a minor in Cinematic Studies. Originating from Los Angeles, her journey is a testament to her resolute dedication to excellence, dedicating her time to the Armenian Special Needs Community. She seeks to challenge her ability to rewire how she approaches the process of problem-solving through neuroscience. Ani’s exploration of neuroscience reflects her determination to reshape her problem-solving approach which is exemplified as a volunteer coach in the Homenetmen Hrashq program which provides the Armenian special needs community the opportunity to participate in Homenetmen’s athletic program and competition events.

Haig Emirzian is a rising junior at the Stevens Institute of Technology majoring in Cybersecurity. His enduring connection to his Armenian heritage serves as a wellspring of inspiration, and he aspires to one day pay forward the blessings he has received from his community. Haigs contribution to the Armenian community includes volunteering for COAF since 2020, going to Armenia and helping with the Health Clinic in various Armenian villages. His true passion ignited upon entering Stevens Institute of Technology. The academic environment fueled his enthusiasm, particularly in the fields of mathematics and computer science. Haig’s holistic approach to personal growth and academic excellence further enriched his journey, revealing the profound significance of striking a balance between scholastic achievements and social responsibility.

Ralph and Savey Tufenkian

The Richard R. Tufenkian Scholarship Fund was established by Ralph and Savey Tufenkian in memory of their son, Richard. Since its inception in 1991, this endowed fund, initially amounting to $230,000, has generously contributed more than $531,000 in scholarships. Presently, a total of $15,000 is awarded annually in scholarships. Additionally, five full-tuition scholarships are granted to students enrolled in public universities in Armenia.

AEF expresses deep gratitude to the Tufenkian Family for their unwavering commitment to supporting Armenians globally. Their philanthropic endeavors, unconditional love, and continued backing have significantly contributed to the education and progress of Armenian youth both within the United States and abroad.

As AEF looks forward with optimism to the future, its aspiration is to extend even greater assistance to students of Armenian descent who are pursuing higher education. Furthermore, AEF aims to persist in its mission of providing educational support to institutions in Armenia, the United States, and across the globe, having granted over 1350 scholarships during the 2023-2024 academic years.