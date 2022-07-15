Dr. Arman Karapetyan, a Glendale Aesthetic Physician and member of the Armenian American Medical Association, is one of many generous scholarship sponsors of the Armenian Educational Foundation. Dr. Karapetyan established a scholarship in honor of his father, Dr. Feliks Karapetyan, a former professor at the Yerevan State Medical University named after Mhitar Heratsi—a 12th-century Armenian physician.

Dr. Feliks Karapetyan was recently honored by the university with the Mkhitar Heratsi Gold Medal for his 35 years of dedicated service.

The Dr. Feliks Karapetyan Scholarship was awarded to eleven Yerevan State Medical University students. This scholarship is unique as it is designated to pay the full tuition for 11 medical students who are also 44-day Artsakh war participants, including seven who were wounded.

During his visit to Armenia, Dr. Karapetyan and his father met with the scholarship recipients for a friendly lunch. The luncheon was an opportunity for Dr. Karapetyan to share his expertise and knowledge with the students and get to know each one of them and hear their stories and experiences during the war.

“After meeting you, we recognized your sincerity and friendliness,” said Roman Ohanyan, a scholarship recipient, as he addressed Dr. Karapetyan. “I was very excited by the fact that there are still such people in society who are ready to be by our side after the war, to support us, and make the greatest contribution to the development of our country and our future. To me, it was interesting that you named a scholarship after your father, which, I think, is one of the best gifts, because by investing in the education of doctors, you will save many lives. Dr. Karapetyan, on behalf of all wounded soldiers, I thank you for your support, wishing you good health and many years of life,” he added.

After meeting with his sponsored students, Dr. Karapetyan wrote, “I’m also thankful for the opportunity to help. Those are wonderful people; I was very touched by their stories and glad that I met them. Armine [AEF’s Yerevan Office Director] is doing great job.” It is because of the generosity of individuals like Dr. Karapetyan that AEF has been able to provide scholarships to over 1,200 students in Armenia, Artsakh, and Javakhk. Of these, over 300 heroes served in the front lines during the 44-day war, including 131 wounded plus 31 students whose brother or father was a 44-day war participant.

For more information on the Armenian Educational Foundation or to become a scholarship sponsor, please visit AEF’s website or contact the AEF office at: (818) 242-4154, or via email: aef@aefweb.org.